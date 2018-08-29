Police investigate alleged armed robbery at Milton home

Policy say there was an armed robbery at a home in Milton.

Police say shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, three armed men broke into a home on Esquesing Line. Police say they demanded money, jewelry and other property from the homeowners.

The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of stolen property, but no one was injured.

Police believe this was a targeted incident.

The suspects are described as three black men in their late 20s-early 30s. One man is short in stature, another has a medium build, and the remaining suspect was tall and thin. All suspects were wearing dark clothing and are believed to have made their escape via an unknown motor vehicle.

Anybody who may have additional information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Det. Const. Craig Slade of the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2456.