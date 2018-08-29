B.C. extends wildfire state of emergency through Sept. 12

The B.C. government has now formally extended its wildfire-driven state of emergency through Sept. 12.

It first declared the emergency on Aug. 15 as hundreds of wildfires raged around the province.

The state of emergency declaration will continue to apply to the entire province. This ensures that all needed resources can be delivered in a co-ordinated response to the wildfire situation and continue to ensure public safety, which remains the provincial government’s top priority.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 29, 534 wildfires are burning in B.C., with 34 evacuation orders affecting approximately 3,200 people and 53 evacuation alerts affecting approximately 21,800 people.

The government says its decision to extend the state of emergency will support the significant number of people who remain under evacuation orders and alerts.

Last year, the province was in a state of emergency for 10 weeks, from July 7 to Sept. 15.