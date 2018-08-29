BC Wildfire

More
Politics
August 29, 2018 1:54 pm

B.C. extends wildfire state of emergency through Sept. 12

By Online News Producer  Global News

August 27 update: An update on the wildfire situation around the province.

A A

The B.C. government has now formally extended its wildfire-driven state of emergency through Sept. 12.

It first declared the emergency on Aug. 15 as hundreds of wildfires raged around the province.

READ MORE: B.C. declares provincial state of emergency due to wildfires


Story continues below

The state of emergency declaration will continue to apply to the entire province. This ensures that all needed resources can be delivered in a co-ordinated response to the wildfire situation and continue to ensure public safety, which remains the provincial government’s top priority.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 29, 534 wildfires are burning in B.C., with 34 evacuation orders affecting approximately 3,200 people and 53 evacuation alerts affecting approximately 21,800 people.

The government says its decision to extend the state of emergency will support the significant number of people who remain under evacuation orders and alerts.

READ MORE: B.C. wildfires map 2018: Current location of wildfires around the province

Last year, the province was in a state of emergency for 10 weeks, from July 7 to Sept. 15.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC
BC extends state of emergency
BC State of Emergency
BC state of emergency Aug 29
BC Wildfire
BC wildfire state of emergency
BC wildfires
Wildfire state of emergency

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News