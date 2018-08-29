SIU ends probe into death of Zorra Twp. woman

The province’s police watchdog has terminated an investigation into the death last month of a 39-year-old Zorra Township woman.

On the morning of July 28, Oxford OPP contacted a woman by phone, asking her to turn herself in with respect to an ongoing police investigation.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the woman told an officer over the phone that she would, but then failed to come to the detachment. Additional calls by the officer to the woman went unanswered.

The following morning, the SIU says the officer went to the woman’s home, but no one came to the door or answered the phone.

The officer left and shortly after, the woman’s boyfriend and another friend found her body in a shed on the property. The woman’s death was ruled a suicide, the SIU said.

“The evidence indicates the woman’s death was solely the result of a suicidal act,” said Joseph Martino, the SIU’s acting director. “Therefore there is patently nothing further to investigate as far as any potential criminal liability on the part of any police officers is concerned in connection with her death.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.