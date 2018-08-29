Pedestrian struck on Princess Street: Kingston police

A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision on Princess Street Wednesday morning, say Kingston police.

The collision happened around 9:30 a.m., and involved one vehicle and one pedestrian.

Police have blocked off Princess Street from Wellington to Bagot Streets, and Wellington Street from Queen to Brock Streets.

Those sections of the road will be closed for several hours due to the investigation, police say.

Although onlookers said the pedestrian was a woman, police could not confirm whether that was true.

The pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

More information to come.

Traffic safety unit arriving on scene. One witness says a woman was hit and that the scene was very graphic. #ygk pic.twitter.com/itbKJjSDCt — CKWS Television (@CKWS_TV) August 29, 2018