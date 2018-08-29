Canada
August 29, 2018
Updated: August 29, 2018 11:03 am

Pedestrian struck on Princess Street: Kingston police

Kingston police have closed down a portion of Princess Street after a collision involving a pedestrian Wednesday morning.

A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision on Princess Street Wednesday morning, say Kingston police.

The collision happened around 9:30 a.m., and involved one vehicle and one pedestrian.

Police have blocked off Princess Street from Wellington to Bagot Streets, and Wellington Street from Queen to Brock Streets.

Those sections of the road will be closed for several hours due to the investigation, police say.

Although onlookers said the pedestrian was a woman, police could not confirm whether that was true.

The pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

More information to come.

