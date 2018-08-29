Portage And Main
August 29, 2018 7:33 am

Crews clean up concourse under Portage and Main after water damage

By Reporter  Global News

Water damage can be seen under Portage and Main in the underground tunnels.

Greg Mackling
Crews are busy cleaning up water damage on the concourse under Portage and Main on Wednesday morning.

Photos from the tunnels near 201 Portage Avenue show water covering the floor and part of the ceiling torn apart with the swollen pieces soaking up puddles on the ground.

Water damage can be seen under Portage and Main in the underground tunnels.

Michael Draven

Vacuum trucks are on scene to clean up the water.

It’s not clear what caused the flooding.

Water damage can be seen under Portage and Main in the underground tunnels.

Greg Mackling

