Crews clean up concourse under Portage and Main after water damage
Crews are busy cleaning up water damage on the concourse under Portage and Main on Wednesday morning.
Photos from the tunnels near 201 Portage Avenue show water covering the floor and part of the ceiling torn apart with the swollen pieces soaking up puddles on the ground.
Vacuum trucks are on scene to clean up the water.
It’s not clear what caused the flooding.
