Edmonton police need help finding missing senior suffering from memory loss

Edmonton police need help finding a missing 69-year-old man suffering from memory loss, who was last seen on Monday afternoon.

Officers said Lawrence Isbister was last seen around 2 p.m. near 107 Avenue and 124 Street.

Police said he is on foot without any identification, doesn’t own a cellphone and suffers from memory loss.

He is five-foot-nine-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds with grey hair, brown eyes, stubble and glasses. A news release said Isbister was last wearing jeans, black shoes and a grey or orange long-sleeve shirt.

Police said Isbister has gone missing before and was found near 111 Avenue and 156 Street.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.