Police looking for Edmonton woman who functions at a 5-year-old level

An Edmonton woman who police say functions at the level of a five-year-old has gone missing and they are concerned for her well-being.

Alissa Melnyk, 26, was last seen in the area of 134 Avenue and Fort Road on July 26 at around 7 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants and carrying a brown teddy bear backpack. She’s described as five-foot-five-inches tall and weighs about 119 pounds.

Police said there are no indications that foul play is involved in her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or the Edmonton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.