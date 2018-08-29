Scott Thompson: Canada’s wiggle room shrinking as NAFTA deadline looms

It looks like Canada has until the end of the week to hammer out an agreement on the new NAFTA deal Mexico has signed with the U.S. and without us.

Donald Trump has been quite vocal that Canada has been left out of the talks on purpose due to our non-movement on issues like the dairy and auto industries.

None of that seems to matter at this point as the U.S. and Mexico, at least on the surface, have negotiated a deal that appears to make everyone happy.

READ MORE: New U.S.-Mexico trade deal leaves many unanswered questions — especially for Canada

Does this mean The Donald’s tactics have worked?

He basically let Canada paint itself into a corner, then turned to Mexico (as if they’re best friends) to get a deal started.

In the end, Trump’s bark may be worse than his bite, but don’t underestimate that bite, which still draws blood.

WATCH: Freeland reiterates Canada pushing hard for trade deal, had bilateral talk with Mexico

Canada’s smaller population produces more products than it consumes, therefore we need trade.

The U.S. has 10 times the population as Canada in which to sell its products, therefore trade is less an issue.

No matter who is running the U.S. we still need them way more than they need us.

This week, we’ll find out just how much.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML