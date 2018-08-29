Legal Aid Saskatchewan responds to NDP’s concerns about closure in Saskatoon

The Saskatchewan NDP is calling for more transparency following layoffs at the Legal Aid office in Saskatoon.

It was announced in July six office employees were being laid off, and three vacant roles would not being filled.

A freedom-of-information request into the layoffs was filed by the NDP. However, the Opposition party said their request was denied for several reasons, including the release of records could be injurious to the Saskatchewan government.

“With respect to … Mr. Mitchell Bonokoski’s request on behalf of the NDP, there are remedies that may be accessed under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act,” Kyla Shea, director of planning and administration at Legal Aid Saskatchewan, told Global News on Tuesday.

The NDP believes discussions have taken place between the Ministry of Justice and Legal Aid about a closure.

“We’ve heard concerns that discussions have been happening about closing Saskatoon Legal Aid, about future privatizations, and we need the minister to be honest, be up front, and be transparent as to what discussions have happened,” NDP justice critic Nicole Sarauer said.

“The jobs lost will prove to be a barrier for so many when it comes to accessing justice fairly, so it’s not only important that the right questions are asked, but that answers are actually given.”

The ministry has said it doesn’t determine operating decisions for Legal Aid because it’s a separate and independent body.

Shea said Legal Aid has no plan to close down either of the Saskatoon offices.

“We are in the process of amalgamating our Saskatoon family law office and Saskatoon criminal law office to better meet and serve the needs of our clients,” Shea said.

“As we have a matter pending before the labour relations board, we are unable to provide you with any further comments at this time.”