Some criminal lawyers could strike if Alberta doesn’t fund legal aid fix

The organization that represents criminal trial lawyers in Calgary says they could strike if the Alberta government doesn’t come up with serious cash to fix the legal aid system.

The president of the Criminal Defence Lawyers Association says it is not an empty threat.

Ian Savage says the Legal Aid Alberta program needs more money so the working poor can get access to a lawyer.

He says the government needs to increase funding for it by 40 per cent immediately.

Savage told reporters at a news conference in Calgary Tuesday the system is not improving and anyone making over $19,000 a year isn’t eligible for assistance.

“The simple math of the matter clearly demonstrates that, by the government’s own numbers, really poor people — and particularly the working poor — are not even eligible for legal aid. That’s got to change.”

Savage says there was a similar shortfall in Ontario several years ago and the legal aid lawyers there went on strike.

He says it’s a definite option in Alberta if the government doesn’t repair what he calls a broken system.

“There was essentially a strike action in Ontario a number of years ago by the defence bar that resulted in the present change in Ontario to legal aid,” Savage said. “So, there are things that are coming… It’s absolutely an option [here].

“It’s not an empty threat.”

In April, the association said it was halting work members do for free to pressure the Alberta government to boost Legal Aid funding.

Savage wrote in an open letter to Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley “with a complete sense of desperation.”

“Like a shackled and starving foster child locked in a filthy closet for years, the Legal Aid program is a neglected and degraded shadow of its true potential and is robbing poor and disadvantaged Albertans of their futures,” Savage wrote.

