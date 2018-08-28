Evacuation alerts rescinded for Snowy Mountain wildfire

Three evacuation alerts for the Snowy Mountain wildfire burning near Keremeos and Cawston, B.C., were rescinded on Tuesday afternoon.

Also on Tuesday, the evacuation order for Cathedral Provincial Park was downgraded to an evacuation alert. That order, aimed at Cathedral Lakes Lodge and the lodge’s basecamp on Ewart Creek Road, was issued because of the Cool Creek wildfire.

In Keremeos, the Snowy Mountain wildfire evacuation alert affected properties on the south side of Highway 3 and 7th Avenue, through the village. The alert was issued on July 31st.

Another evacuation alert for rural Keremeos and Cawston was issued on July 31st. It affected properties on the south-southwest side of Highway 3, extending from 10th Avenue in west-rural Keremeos to the northern boundary of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band lands.

And the evacuation alert for Chopaka Road, south of Cawston, was issued on August 6th.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen offered the following tips on what to do during an evacuation alert:

Locate all family members or co-workers and designate a meeting site outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation order be issued while family members are separated.

Gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), cell phone charger, immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc.). Have these items readily available for quick departure.

Prepare to move any disabled persons and/or children.

Prepare to move pets and livestock to a safe area.

Arrange to transport your household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order.

Arrange accommodation for your family if possible. In the event of an evacuation order, reception centres will be opened if required.

Monitor news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of reception centres.