Evacuation alert lifted for Waterton Lakes National Park

Parks Canada has lifted its evacuation alert for Waterton Lakes National Park after recent rain has suppressed the Boundary wildfire in bordering Glacier National Park.

The fire south of the Canada-U.S. border remains active at about 860 hectares in size.

Parks Canada says fire activity, including smoke and flames, may continue to be visible to the public in some areas as fairer weather returns to the region.

The park has reopened most areas that were closed on Aug. 24, including:

Crypt Lake trail

Bertha Falls and Bertha Lake trails, including Bertha Falls and Bertha Lake backcountry campgrounds

Emerald Bay Day Use Area

Driftwood Beach

Alpine Stables

Hay Barn Road

Crandell Loop

Knight’s Lake

Maskinonge

Wishbone trail

Non-motorized access to Red Rock Parkway up to Coppermine Creek

Access to water bodies

