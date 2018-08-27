Evacuation alert lifted for Waterton Lakes National Park
Parks Canada has lifted its evacuation alert for Waterton Lakes National Park after recent rain has suppressed the Boundary wildfire in bordering Glacier National Park.
The fire south of the Canada-U.S. border remains active at about 860 hectares in size.
Parks Canada says fire activity, including smoke and flames, may continue to be visible to the public in some areas as fairer weather returns to the region.
The park has reopened most areas that were closed on Aug. 24, including:
- Crypt Lake trail
- Bertha Falls and Bertha Lake trails, including Bertha Falls and Bertha Lake backcountry campgrounds
- Emerald Bay Day Use Area
- Driftwood Beach
- Alpine Stables
- Hay Barn Road
- Crandell Loop
- Knight’s Lake
- Maskinonge
- Wishbone trail
- Non-motorized access to Red Rock Parkway up to Coppermine Creek
- Access to water bodies
