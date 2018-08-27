Canada
August 27, 2018 12:12 pm
Updated: August 27, 2018 12:33 pm

Evacuation alert lifted for Waterton Lakes National Park

By Digital content coordinator  Global News
Parks Canada has lifted its evacuation alert for Waterton Lakes National Park after recent rain has suppressed the Boundary wildfire in bordering Glacier National Park.

The fire south of the Canada-U.S. border remains active at about 860 hectares in size.

Parks Canada says fire activity, including smoke and flames, may continue to be visible to the public in some areas as fairer weather returns to the region.

BoundaryCreeekValleyWildfire6RESIZED

A photo of the smoke from a wildfire threatening Waterton Lakes National Park. Aug. 23, 2018.

Dan Rafla / Parks Canada
BoundaryCreeekValleyWildfire5RESIZED

A photo of the smoke from a wildfire threatening Waterton Lakes National Park. Aug. 23, 2018.

CREDIT: Dan Rafla / Parks Canada
BoundaryCreeekValleyWildfire4RESIZED

A photo of a wildfire threatening Waterton Lakes National Park. Aug. 23, 2018.

CREDIT: Dan Rafla / Parks Canada
Wateron fire2 @awayward

Waterton Lakes National Park is being threatened by fire for the second summer in a row.

COURTESY: Twitter/@awayward_

The park has reopened most areas that were closed on Aug. 24, including:

  • Crypt Lake trail
  • Bertha Falls and Bertha Lake trails, including Bertha Falls and Bertha Lake backcountry campgrounds
  • Emerald Bay Day Use Area
  • Driftwood Beach
  • Alpine Stables
  • Hay Barn Road
  • Crandell Loop
  • Knight’s Lake
  • Maskinonge
  • Wishbone trail
  • Non-motorized access to Red Rock Parkway up to Coppermine Creek
  • Access to water bodies

