Controlled burns planned for two North Okanagan wildfires

The B.C. Wildfire Service says two wildfires in the North Okanagan will be undergoing controlled burns this week to help bring them under control.

The Mabel Creek fire is listed at 1,250 hectares, is burning six kilometres east of Mabel Lake and was discovered on July 31st. The Woodward Creek fire is listed at 220 hectares, is burning eight km northwest of Cherryville and was discovered on August 16th.

READ MORE: As wildfires rage, is it time to rethink how we manage forests?

The burns are scheduled to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, subject to weather conditions. On Tuesday, the Regional District of the North Okanagan says area residents should not be alarmed if they see additional smoke arising from these sites.

READ MORE: BC Wildfires: Second worst season in B.C. history

“The intention of the scheduled burns is to reduce fire fuels between the active fire and the guards so there is no longer a path for the flames to follow,” the regional district said in a press release.

An interactive map of active BC wildfires can be found at http://www.bcwildfire.ca, or for more information on wildfires effecting the region visit www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca.