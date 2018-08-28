Emergency crews on scene of chemical leak along Trans-Canada Highway

Police and fire crews have blocked off a section of the Trans-Canada Highway due to a chemical leak.

On scene, chemical leak eastbound after exit 231, highway completely blocked off, eastbound take exit 231 pic.twitter.com/lHttak3nEb — Dumfries Fire Dept (@DumfriesFire) August 28, 2018

Marco Boonstoppel of the Dumfries Volunteer Fire Department says the eastbound lane of the highway is blocked off near Exit 231, and traffic is being backed off 50 metres due to the leak.

“It’s giving off fumes and a smell, so we’re waiting on hazmat to come see what’s going on,” Boonstoppel told Global News Tuesday night.

“Obviously with the chemicals we don’t know what’s mixing with what, so (hazmat) is coming down from Saint John.”

Eastbound traffic is being diverted off Exit 231 into Nackawic, onto Highway 102 and returning near the Kings Landing area.

Emergency crews are asking motorists to be careful in the area.