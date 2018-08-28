Notre-Dame-de-Grace battles mould issue as growing problem festers

The summer’s above-seasonal temperatures have caused many municipalities in Montreal to extend the opening of their splash pads.

The borough of Notre-Dame-de-Grace has also extended its opening even though it continues to battle a growing mould problem.

Benny and Loyola Park have been plagued all summer by a mould that causes the concrete floor to become a slippery service.

City councillors told Global News the week of Aug. 20 that the mould issue will be dealt with, after several complaints had been filed by parents.

As of Tuesday, the mould continues to be an issue at both splash pads and five formal complaints have been filed to 311.

NDG city councillor of the Loyola district, Christen Aresenault, said it has happened in many of the splash pads across the borough.

Aresenault is aware of the issue and says work crews have been out to clean the “slim” with power washers.

He says the borough has done the best it can do with the situation.

“Unfortunately for the next couple of weeks, we are playing a waiting game, we are trying to fix the problems as they arise,” Aresenault said.

He says fortunately, its near the end of the season with only a few extended weeks left.

“After the end of the season, we will be able to take a closer look, compare with other boroughs,” Arsenault said.

The record summer heat and humidity, along with extended use of the splash pads are what may be causing the mould to grow, he says.

Councillors also believe badly-designed surfaces, which allow the water to pool and become stagnate, may be to blame.

In Dorval, Mayor Edgar Rouleau says he has not had any issues with the city’s two splash pads, which are now closed for the summer.

“No mould — our service and floor is clean — I got this from our public works and I thank them,” Rouleau said.

One of the Dorval water parks, at the Surrey Aquatic Centre uses the same chlorinated and filtered water as the adjacent pool.

Chlorinated water is one of the possible solutions, Arsenault said, but not at the top of the list.

Arsenault says the borough will continue to manage the situation and will try and find a solution so that it does not arise next summer.

The splash pads in NDG will remain open until mid-September.