West Kelowna jewelry makers, a mother-daughter duo, heading to New York for fashion week

Danielle and Donna Scheven are best friends. They’re also a dynamic mother daughter entrepreneurial team bent on making a statement in the jewelry world.

The duo own an online jewelry boutique called Carolily Finery, focusing on multi-layered statement necklaces as well as earrings and bracelets.

The boutique even has a men’s collection, offering lapel pins, bracelets and pocket squares.

Based in West Kelowna, the company is named after the strong women in the family: Donna’s mother and grandmother, Carol and Lily.

The Schevens do their best to use materials from Canadian suppliers and they focus on making small batches of each product to maintain a high quality standard.

Carolily Finery also specializes in custom-made pieces. Donna says she gets to know each client and creates one-of-a-kind collector pieces to flatter and delight.

“I like having an idea of who the people are,” Donna said. “I try to bring their personality in.”

Daughter Danielle is the business mind behind the online boutique. Through networking, an opportunity to take part in New York fashion week arose and she was thrilled to accept.

“Our designs are going to be on the runway,” Danielle said. “There’s a marketplace in between each show that we’ll be a part of, so we have the opportunity to meet other designers and network with potential buyers. It’s an incredible opportunity.”

Danielle and Donna will be in New York from Sept. 5 to 9. They will be paired with haute couture fashion designer David Tupaz, dressing up his gowns with dazzling statement necklaces.

Once the duo returns from the Big Apple, the pieces displayed at fashion week will be made available to the public.

