Powerex CEO tops the list of B.C.’s highest paid public sector employees

The president and CEO of Powerex has once again topped the list of highest paid employees in the broader B.C. public service.

Thomas Bechard was paid $898,258 last year to run the BC Hydro subsidiary, which buys and supplies physical wholesale power, natural gas, ancillary services and, more recently, environmental products, across North America.

One of the big changes in the top 10 list is the inclusion of high-level civil servants who saw their compensation rise because of severance packages. Following the change in government, the NDP has fired 150 employees. The public cost for severance in 2017 was $13.6 million.

“There were obviously some increased costs in terms of severance that happens when a government changes, those were the additions really seen in this budget,” Finance Minister Carole James said.

The big movers on the province’s highest paid executive list all left their jobs following the change in government. Former deputy minister to the premier Kim Henderson received $687,589 in total compensation last year, compared to $354,749 the year before.

Former deputy minister of finance Athana Mentzelopoulos received $619,739 in compensation last year and Paul Emile Landry, former senior vice-president redevelopment for Providence Health, received $515,907 in compensation.

British Columbia is seen as a leader in reporting executive compensation by disclosing base salary, pensions, holdbacks, bonuses and severances.

Legislation requires disclosure of an organization’s CEO and the next four highest-ranking or paid executives earning $125,000 or more in base salary.

Top 10 highest paid executives in B.C.’s public sector

Thomas Bechard, Powerex president. Total compensation 2017-18: $898,258 Kim Henderson, former deputy minister to the premier. Total compensation 2017-18: $687,589 Brenda Leong, BC Securities Commission chair. Total compensation 2017-18: $639,702 Athana Mentzelopoulos, former deputy minister of Finance. Total compensation 2017-18: $619,739 Santa Ono, UBC president and vice-chancellor. Total compensation 2017-18: $595,848 Jessica McDonald, former BC Hydro president and CEO. Total compensation 2017-18: $541,615 Chris O’Riley, BC Hydro president and COO. Total compensation 2017-18: $529,184 Teresa Conway, former Powerex president and CEO. Total compensation 2017-18: $518,689 Paul Emile Landry, Providence Health former senior vice-president redevelopment. Total compensation 2017-18: $515,907 Nigel Cave, BC Securities Commission vice-chair. Total compensation 2017-18: $442,400