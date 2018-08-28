Man charged after near-drowning in Lake St. Clair

Chatham-Kent OPP have charged a man after his friend nearly drowned in Lake St. Clair, near Chatham-Kent.

According to police, two males decided to go out boating around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, after a day of drinking with friends. Police say neither were wearing their life jackets out on the lake.

Around 11 p.m., one man fell into the water and ended up going under, said Chatham-Kent OPP.

Police say it was at this point that the other man jumped into the water to save him, causing the boat to drift down the channel and get lost.

According to police, both men managed to make it to shore, but it wasn’t until 6:30 a.m. Friday that Walpole Island First Nation Police, Chatham-Kent Police Service and Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services found the missing boaters.

Police say the man who nearly drowned was transported to hospital in serious condition, but has since been released from hospital with improved health.

On Tuesday, police said they charged the boat owner, a 35-year-old Wallaceburg man, with failure to take all reasonable steps to ensure safety of the craft and persons on board.

Police would like to remind boaters to stay safe out on the waterways and to follow proper rules and regulations.

