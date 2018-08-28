Tornado touches down just north of Barrie: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has confirmed a tornado touched down just north of Barrie on Monday evening.

The weather agency says the tornado touched down just after 8 p.m. in the Oro Station area, between Barrie and Orillia.

According to Environment Canada, the tornado produced winds up to 120 km/h and had a maximum path width of 200 metres.

NEW Environment Canada confirms EF0 tornado with max winds of 120 km/h tracked north of Barrie yesterday across Lake Simcoe towards Lindsay. Path width of 200 m for ~5 km.Tree damage, 20 m tall communication tower broken in half & damage to small structures and fences #onstorm — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) August 28, 2018

The agency says the tornado’s track was approximately five kilometers long.

As a result of the tornado, Environment Canada says a 20-metre tall metal communication tower was broken in half, there was damage to small structures and fences in the area, and there was damage to trees.

The agency says due to the damage recorded, the tornado has been rated in the upper end of the EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

The Enhanced Fujita scale measures the intensity of tornadoes and ranges from EF-0 to EF-5.