Tornado warning ended for Orillia area: Environment Canada
Environment Canada has ended the tornado warning for the Orillia, Washago and Lagoon City areas.
According to Environment Canada, meteorologists were tracking two severe thunderstorm that had the possibility of producing a tornado.
According to the weather agency, one of the storms produced a brief tornado near Edgar in Oro-Medonte.
The tornado warning was lifted by the weather agency at 9:08 p.m., on Monday evening, however, a severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for the area.
