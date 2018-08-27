Tornado warning ended for Orillia area: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has ended the tornado warning for the Orillia, Washago and Lagoon City areas.

According to Environment Canada, meteorologists were tracking two severe thunderstorm that had the possibility of producing a tornado.

According to the weather agency, one of the storms produced a brief tornado near Edgar in Oro-Medonte.

9:17 p.m. latest on Tornado Warnings – only one tornado warned cell now and it's moving over Woodville southeast towards Lindsay #onstorm pic.twitter.com/rTH89iF1HT — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) August 28, 2018

The tornado warning was lifted by the weather agency at 9:08 p.m., on Monday evening, however, a severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for the area.