Suspicious fire in Essa Township under investigation: OPP

Police are investigating after a fire ripped through a commercial property in Essa Township.

According to Nottawasaga OPP, on Sunday officers were called to a fire at a commercial property on 9th Line.

Officers say the fire was extinguished and investigators at the scene determined that the cause of the fire was suspicious.

Police say the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal was called in to assist and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 705-434-1939. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.p3tips.com