Tenants displaced after early morning apartment fire in Barrie
Tenants from an apartment building in Barrie have been displaced following an early morning fire.
According to Barrie Fire, crews were called to an apartment on Innisfil Street just after 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday to respond to a basement fire.
Fire officials say there were no smoke alarms in the building, but flames melted a plastic water line in the ceiling, which acted as a sprinkler to help put the flames out.
Officials say no one was hurt as a result of the fire; however, 10 people from six units have now been displaced.
Barrie Fire investigators estimate the fire caused more than $50,000 in damages.
According to officials, the fire is not suspicious.
Innisfil Street between Victoria and Dufferin streets, was closed temporarily while crews investigated. It has since reopened.
