‘Searching’ movie review: John Cho thriller a must-see mystery

Usually when it hits late August, movie theatres are full of studio runoff, a.k.a. films expected to flop. The end of summer is known for this, so it’s expected that these latecomer movies aren’t any good. Not so at all with Searching.

A lovely surprise from start to finish, Searching is a modern take on the whodunit movie, done to varying effect before but never quite to this level. Previous movies have tried to integrate the internet and social media into the storytelling, but usually it seems forced and inorganic. In Searching, the internet is crucial to piecing together the story, and really, in 2018, how are you going to search for a missing person without fully analyzing their internet activity for clues?



The movie’s story is simple: John Cho‘s character, David Kim, goes on a desperate search once he realizes that his teenage daughter Margot (Michelle La) is missing. Detective Vick (Debra Messing) is assigned to the case, and David’s brother Peter (Joseph Lee) helps out along the way.

What’s the secret to this movie’s success?

One thing’s for sure, Searching is not bloated. With a bare-bones cast and no need for excess flair, the movie returns to the basics: characters and story. Both the filmgoers and filmmakers are rewarded for it, too. It’s tight, well-crafted and suspenseful, all key to a successful thriller.

With very few main characters it’s easier to flesh them out and establish their stories in full. You’ll be connected to the Kim family right off the bat in an overly emotional (but not a bad one!) introductory scene that had audience members sniffling.

Isn’t it lame to include all the social media stuff?

From our past experience at the movies, it’s natural to think this method of conveying information doesn’t work. But somehow it does in Searching. Throughout the film, we see through the internet lens; that is, we see Margot’s Facebook page, or scroll through Instagram, and even watch short videos on a SnapChat-esque site.

It’s the only way David can access information about his daughter and figure out where she is, where she went and who she saw. It feels wholly natural now, too. Any sane, rational person would scour a missing person’s social media. It’s also fun for the audience, since we can piece things together right along with David.

Is it easy to figure out the ending?

No! And it’s infuriating! If anybody can figure this plotline out before the last 20 minutes of the movie, then bravo. This is a true mystery, and first-time feature-length filmmaker Aneesh Chaganty delivers it perfectly. He throws out red herrings and fake-outs, not enough to annoy, but enough to take you down the wrong mental path. Another thing that movies often get wrong is the ending — and again, Chaganty makes sure his final scenes are satisfying.

So what’s the bottom line?

While Searching will trigger anxiety — after all, this is a movie about a teen gone missing — it will also satisfy you. At a tight 1.5-hour length, there’s no time to grow bored or disinterested. You will be on the edge of your seat as David hunts for Margot, and you can put on your own amateur detective hat along the way. For mystery fans or movie fans in general, this is a must-see.

‘Searching’ is now playing in theatres across Canada.