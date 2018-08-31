‘Come out and croak with us’: Winnipeg charity explores impact of singing on Parkinson’s

A charity supporting people with Parkinson’s disease is looking to strengthen their voice, one note at a time.

U-Turn Parkinson’s is looking to build up a singing group, called U-Tunes, for people living with the disease.

“We hope it strengthens voices, because as time goes on there starts to become a lack of dopamine being produced which impacts our muscles. For some, it impact’s our voice,” U-Turn’s founder Tim Hague said.

“We’re hoping that as time goes on, while we have fun and sing, it will help us either keep our voices strong or heal them,” he added.

All of the jam sessions will have another purpose as well.

“We’re able to partner with Ryerson University’s SMART Lab to do some research on how this kind of intervention has an affect on their speaking and singing voice for people living with Parkinson’s,” U-Tunes director Heitha Forsyth said.

Both Forsyth and Hauge noted you don’t need to be pitch perfect to join.

“All we have to do is make a joyful noise. If you’re willing to come out and croak with us and have fun, that’s all the experience you need,” Hauge said.

Practices will take place on Tuesdays from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Crescentwood Community Centre starting Sept. 11.

More information on how to get involved can be found on U-Turn Parkinson’s website.

