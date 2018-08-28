Politics
August 28, 2018 9:20 am

N.B. Liberals promise to create 5 non-urgent care centres to reduce ER wait times if elected

By Staff The Canadian Press

New Brunswick Liberal Leader Brian Gallant speaks at a campaign stop in Fredericton on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/James West
A A

New Brunswick Liberal Leader Brian Gallant says, if his government is re-elected, it will create five non-urgent care centres to reduce emergency room wait times and improve primary care.

Gallant says wait times in healthcare are a major challenge that will be aggravated by the province’s aging population unless change are made.

READ MORE: All our New Brunswick election 2018 coverage

When people visit emergency rooms they are assigned a triage number from one to five.

Patients with levels four or five are deemed less urgent, yet make up a large proportion of total visitors to emergency rooms across the province.

WATCH: Elections New Brunswick says they’ll have no technical glitches come election night

Under the new plan, less urgent cases would be advised to visit a non-urgent care centre – or they can wait to be treated at the emergency room, but the wait may be longer.

The five non-urgent care centres would be established in the Saint John area, greater Moncton, Fredericton region, and two in northern New Brunswick.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
#DecisionNB
Blaine Higgs
Brian Gallant
David Coon
Decision NB
Green Party
Greens
Jennifer McKenzie
Kris Austin
Liberal Party
NB Election 2018
nbpoli
NDP
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Election
New Brunswick Election 2018
New Brunswick Politics
PCs
People's Alliance
politics
progressive conservatives

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News