N.B. Liberals promise to create 5 non-urgent care centres to reduce ER wait times if elected

New Brunswick Liberal Leader Brian Gallant says, if his government is re-elected, it will create five non-urgent care centres to reduce emergency room wait times and improve primary care.

Gallant says wait times in healthcare are a major challenge that will be aggravated by the province’s aging population unless change are made.

When people visit emergency rooms they are assigned a triage number from one to five.

Patients with levels four or five are deemed less urgent, yet make up a large proportion of total visitors to emergency rooms across the province.

Under the new plan, less urgent cases would be advised to visit a non-urgent care centre – or they can wait to be treated at the emergency room, but the wait may be longer.

The five non-urgent care centres would be established in the Saint John area, greater Moncton, Fredericton region, and two in northern New Brunswick.