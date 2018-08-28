World
Elderly woman lived in dog kennel at U.S. couple’s home, police say

An East Texas man and woman have been arrested after a 70-year-old woman said they kept her in a dog kennel, beat and kicked her, withheld food and water, and forced her to walk on broken glass.

Tyler television station KLTV reports 47-year-old Leonnia Darlene Anderson Castillo of Log Cabin is charged with first-degree felony injury to the elderly and being held at the Henderson County Jail in Athens on a $50,000 bond. A jail booking officer declined to say if she had an attorney.

Tommy Lee Anderson, a 49-year-old Malakoff resident, is charged with felony unlawful restraint and free on $15,000 bond.

A police affidavit says the victim approached a Malakoff police officer and said she had been staying with the woman, to whom she was related, and her boyfriend when the ordeal began in January. Other relatives rescued her on Aug. 22.

 

