Male victim in hospital after shooting in Brampton

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a man was shot in Brampton overnight.

Officers responded to the call around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Williams Parkway and Murray Street.

Police said one male victim was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released any information about the motive of the shooting or possible suspects.

