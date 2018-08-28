Crime
August 28, 2018 6:27 am

Male victim in hospital after shooting in Brampton

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Brampton on Aug. 28, 2018.

Global News/File
A A

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a man was shot in Brampton overnight.

Officers responded to the call around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Williams Parkway and Murray Street.

READ MORE: Brampton man in hospital after Saturday night shooting: Peel Regional police

Police said one male victim was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released any information about the motive of the shooting or possible suspects.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brampton
Brampton shooting
peel police
peel regional police
Police investigation
trauma centre
witnesses

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News