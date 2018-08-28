Boy on bicycle struck by vehicle at Highway 33 in Kelowna

A 7-year-old boy was taken to Kelowna General Hospital in stable condition after being struck down by a vehicle Monday evening.

The accident happened on Highway 33 at Black Mountain Road around 6:40 p.m.

The boy was on his bike and about to cross Highway 33 at the intersection when a vehicle hit him.

A woman who stopped to administer first aid told Global News the boy seemed in good spirits.

“He could move his feet and his legs,” Anita Weiss said. “He was a little bit in shock, but he’s lucky. He’s a lucky boy.”

“His injuries are superficial, but there is a large scrape on his back. They’re going to take him to the hospital and make sure he’s OK.”

The woman behind the wheel of the vehicle was cooperating with RCMP.

The child may have begun crossing the road before it was safe, according to Weiss.