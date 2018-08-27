Video shows man taking bulldog from outside North Delta home

A North Delta woman is making a plea to the public after her beloved English bulldog was taken away and it was all caught on video.

Owner Nuvi Lally says she let her dog Arzoo out into her backyard on Monday morning but panicked when she came out to find the side gate open and the dog missing.

“I drove around for half an hour, screaming and looking for him everywhere that he would go,” she said. “He’s not a very adventurous dog.”

When she arrived home, her husband told her surveillance video captured Arzoo being coaxed across the street by a man who picks the dog up, puts him into a silver-coloured sedan and drives away.

It’s unclear if this was a dognapping or a Good Samaritan trying to rescue a lost dog.

Arzoo has a chip in his ear but is not wearing any identification tags.

Lally has called police and a local animal shelter. She is pleading for the person who took Arzoo to return him.

“He’s a very pivotal part of my family. I don’t know how we’re supposed to go on without him.”

Anyone who sees Arzoo is asked to call Delta police or the Delta Animal Shelter.

— With files from Julia Foy