Those Old Radio Shows September 7 & 8

Friday, Sep. 7:

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – Death Wish Ep. 115; Command Performance – Kate Smith / Henny Youngman

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Unfinished Business

Hour 3: Cisco Kid – Scorp Judson’s Revenge; Father Knows Best – Dad Plays in a Golf Tournament

Hour 4: Lights Out – Big Mr. Little; 21st Precinct – Man Assaults 16 Year Old Girl

Saturday, Sep. 8:

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Uncertain Death; Jack Benny – Dennis Day’s New Movie

Hour 2: Harry Lime – The Hard Way; My Favourite Husband – George’s Mother Visits

Hour 3: Mystery In The Air – The Horla; Escape – The Heart of Kali

Hour 4: The Six Shooter – Audition Program; Nick Carter – Substitute Bride

Hour 5: Ozzie & Harriet – The Music Lover; Bulldog Drummond – Flaming Arrow