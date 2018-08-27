City of Kitchener earns national honours for ‘Love My Hood’

The City of Kitchener has won a national award for its Love My Hood neighbourhood strategy.

The project earned the city an Award for Planning Excellence from the Canadian Institute of Planners.

The strategy allows Kitchener residents to lead projects in their neighbourhood with help from the city.

“Love My Hood took an unprecedented approach to traditional municipal planning,” said Michelle Drake, project manager at the City of Kitchener, in a release.

“By adopting a unique methodology focused on investing in social infrastructure, volunteers were given the tools and permission to engage the community, make decisions and formulate actions.”

Eight others communities were also honoured for their municipal planning.