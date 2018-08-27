Family confirms missing Manitoba hiker found dead in Alps

Family members of a man from Brandon who disappeared more than three weeks ago while hiking alone in the Bavarian Alps are confirming his body has been found.

Jeffrey Freiheit, a teacher and avid hiker, was last seen on Aug. 2 in the southern German town of Bad Tolz.

German police said remains were found on Saturday in a wooded area near a mountain south of Munich, along with a backpack containing a passport. While police did not name the man, Freiheit’s wife, Selena Freiheit, confirmed on social media that the body found was in fact his.

READ MORE: Remains of Canadian man missing since Aug. 2 found in Bavarian Alps: German police

Freiheit’s sister, Amanda Devigne, said her mother was helping with the search in Germany and found his body. Devigne said Freiheit had fallen off a mountain ridge about 60 metres.

Manitobans have been sharing their condolences on Twitter after hearing the news.

It is with sadness that we learn about the loss of our colleague, Jeff Freiheit. Our thoughts are with his wife and family as they deal with this traumatic event. #bdnmb — Marc Casavant (@MarcCasavant1) August 26, 2018

With the deepest of hearts today as Jeff Freiheit was found, the news of his passing hits hard to me as he was a friend and ball teammate of mine!! He will be truly missed!!! — Jeffrey Neufeld (@jeffrey_neufeld) August 26, 2018

Rich Manfield, who helped with the search, posted this video on YouTube with details of the discovery:

-With files from Canadian Press