August 27, 2018 11:26 am

Hamilton POA office and courtrooms have moved

By Reporter  900 CHML

Hamilton's Provincial Offences Administration (POA) office and courtrooms have moved to 50 Main Street East.

As of Monday, Hamilton’s Provincial Offences Administration (POA) office and courtrooms have moved.

They are now located at their newly renovated and accessible facility at 50 Main St. E., across the street from the current location at the John Sopinka Courthouse.

The new office opened at its new location at 8:30 a.m. Courtroom operations resume on Wednesday.

