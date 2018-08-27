Hamilton POA office and courtrooms have moved
A A
As of Monday, Hamilton’s Provincial Offences Administration (POA) office and courtrooms have moved.
READ MORE: Heat warning hits Hamilton in last week of August
They are now located at their newly renovated and accessible facility at 50 Main St. E., across the street from the current location at the John Sopinka Courthouse.
The new office opened at its new location at 8:30 a.m. Courtroom operations resume on Wednesday.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.