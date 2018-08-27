Hamilton POA office and courtrooms have moved

As of Monday, Hamilton’s Provincial Offences Administration (POA) office and courtrooms have moved.

They are now located at their newly renovated and accessible facility at 50 Main St. E., across the street from the current location at the John Sopinka Courthouse.

The new office opened at its new location at 8:30 a.m. Courtroom operations resume on Wednesday.

