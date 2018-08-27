Valour FC to hold open tryouts in October

Winnipeg’s new professional soccer club is making an open call to players in the city.

Valour FC will hold open tryouts in Winnipeg on Oct. 18 and 19.

The trials are open to men aged 16 years and older. Canadian Premier League coaching and technical staff will be in attendance for the full-day sessions to assess participants.

There will be a trials registration fee of $200 per person to cover the costs of running the trials.

On Day 1, each player will be evaluated through a series of fitness exercises and testing, soccer specific drills and assessments.

At the end of Day 1, a limited number of players will be selected and invited back for Day 2, which will focus on small-sided games and 11 vs. 11 games.

Registration opens Wednesday at canpl.ca/gotgame.