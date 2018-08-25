Soccer players take over IGF for 3v3 tournament

A different type of football was taking place at Investors Group Field Saturday.

Hundreds of soccer players laced up their cleats and took to the IGF pitch for the fourth annual 3v3 Tournament, hosted by the Winnipeg Youth Soccer Association.

111 teams registered for the event, and players from ages 9 to 18 took part in the one day competition.

READ MORE: Valour FC head coach Rob Gale excited for future of Manitoba soccer

Valour FC Head Coach and General Manager Rob Gale was on hand helping out with the event.

“Your always looking for the next talented player,” Gale explained.

“I said to a lot of the players today hopefully in another few years some of you will be out here playing for us on a regular basis.”

Gale added opportunities like Saturday’s tournament are great for young players who always dream of playing on a big stage.

Valour FC will kick off its inaugural season in April 2019, as part of the newly-formed Canadian Premier League.

READ MORE: New professional soccer club honours Winnipeg war heros