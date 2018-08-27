22nd annual Limestone City Blues Festival strikes another positive chord

Great performers — and for the most part, good weather — struck a real chord with visitors to this year’s Limestone City Blues Festival in Kingston.

Thousands of people came out to take in the sights and enjoy the sounds of some of North America’s top musicians. For more than two decades, the event has brought Downtown Kingston alive with the sounds of blues.

READ MORE: Wolfe Island Music Festival kicks off

This year’s edition marks the first time singer-songwriter Brett Smith-Daniels has been involved in the festival.

“The blues to me is the foundation of all modern popular music,” Smith-Daniels said. “You trace anything back to its roots, and even pop music nowadays, there’s roots in soul, soul’s got roots in blues — it’s the foundation.”

READ MORE: 37th annual Kingston Women’s Art Festival bigger and better than ever

Smith-Daniels says a good performance involves feeding off the crowd, and that the audience at an event like this one helps with the energy of the band.

The Peg Voigt Band made its eighth appearance in Kingston at the festival. The shows were outstanding, Voigt said, and the organizing committee has once again done an amazing job.

“There’s this good talent that you look forward to seeing again and see them get better every year,” Voigt said. “Some of these new kids that come about — I met a 10 year old last year, he’s 11 this year and he’s going to come and sit in with me on my last song on our set, so I’m so excited for that today”.

Performers provided over 100 hours of blues over the four-day festival, making the 22nd edition of the event.

The Limestone City Blues Festival wrapped up on Sunday.