Hornby Island’s only public school badly damaged in Sunday morning fire

Hornby Island’s only public school was badly damaged in a fire on Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 1980s-built K-7 Hornby Island Community School around 2:30 a.m on Aug. 26.

They arrived to find nearly a third of the the building’s interior fully involved in the fire, according to Hornby Island fire chief Doug Chinnery.

Fire doors inside the building, however, did work to isolate the remainder of the building, he said.

Firefighters from Denman Island answered the call for help, and BC Ferries provided crews with transportation assistance.

In total, 17 firefighters attacked the fire, managing to put it down around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

While no one was hurt, the school suffered major damage to the front entry and offices, and a number of classrooms were damaged by smoke.

Chinnery said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but there is no early indication of anything suspicious.

He said conditions on Hornby Island have been extremely dry in recent weeks.

