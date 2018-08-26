So long fresh air: Air quality advisory re-issued for Metro Vancouver, Central Fraser Valley

After a brief breath of fresh air, Metro Vancouver is seeing a return to hazy conditions.

An air quality advisory has been re-issued for Metro Vancouver and the Central Fraser Valley, while an advisory for the Eastern Fraser Valley continues.

The advisory was previously lifted on Friday, when a patch of fresh marine air blew in from the coast.

The advisory relates to high concentrations of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in the air, a product of smoke from the nearly 550 wildfires burning in B.C.

“Despite cool and damp weather yesterday and today, smoke from wildfires both within and outside the region has moved into all parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley,” said Metro Vancouver in a media release.

“This has resulted in elevated levels of fine particulate matter that exceeded our air quality objectives throughout the region during the overnight period.”

According to Metro Vancouver, the advisory will remain in place until there is a change in fire or weather conditions.

PM2.5 gets its name from airborne liquid or solid droplets that are smaller than 2.5 micrometres. These particles can easily get into indoor environments because of their small size.

With the advisory back in place, children, seniors and people with medical conditions such as diabetes, heart or lung disease are at a higher risk of health complications as a result of poor air quality.

Metro Vancouver recommends people avoid strenuous activities. Anyone experiencing symptoms such as coughing or wheezing should seek medical advice.

People looking to avoid poor-quality air are advised to stay indoors and seek out air-conditioned environments such as malls, community centres and swimming pools.