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Environment

Concerns raised over proposed N.B. AI data centre within UNESCO Geopark boundary

By Johnny James & Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 14, 2026 5:10 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Community member concerned about data centre proposed on UNESCO geopark'
Community member concerned about data centre proposed on UNESCO geopark
The proposed large-scale data centre in Lornville, N.B.continues to create waves with residents nearby due to its potential environmental impacts. Now, one community member is speaking out about the project being within the boundaries of a UNESCO Global Geopark. Johnny James reports.
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The proposed large-scale AI data centre near Lorneville, N.B., continues to create waves with residents due to its potential environmental impacts.

The proposed project includes a 390-megawatt centre and gas plant.

There are concerns that it will impact the local environment, especially since the site is within the boundaries of a UNESCO Global Geopark.

“I was just stunned that no one was talking about this,” said Marnie Mercier, a nearby resident.

Click to play video: 'Saint John, Lorneville residents protest data centre'
Saint John, Lorneville residents protest data centre

She says she believes the issue is an oversight, since Lorneville falls within the 2,500 square kilometre Stonehammer UNESCO Global Geopark boundary.

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“Everyone should know about this and no one is talking about it. You can go to any site and it says that Lorneville is inside this geopark,” she said.

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“That area where they are putting the data centre has old growth forest and the waterways and the estuary are all underground in that area and it all works together.”

In a statement, the geopark’s executive director, Jennifer Dingman, said the UNESCO designation “does not create a new layer of legal protection, prevent economic development or mean that a single proposed development would automatically result in the loss of the designation.”

“However, the designation carries an expectation that development within the geopark will be approached with respect for the geological, natural, and cultural integrity of the landscape and with efforts to minimize the environmental impacts,” Dingman wrote.

She goes on to say that she doesn’t believe the project should proceed without “meaningful engagement” with nearby communities and Indigenous rights holders.

Mercier says she’s reached out to dozens of political officials to no avail.

The proposed data centre, which is a joint project by Beacon Data Centers and VoltaGrid, is currently under regulatory review.

MP John Williamson, who represents Saint John-St. Croix, told Global News the province should confirm publicly that the UNESCO boundary has been formally assessed in the environmental impact assessment (EIA) process.

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Saint John West-Lancaster MLA Kate Wilcott, meanwhile, says the province’s responsibility to ensure legislation is enforced within the boundaries is being met through this process and that no geo sites are located within the boundaries of the project.

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