Crime
August 26, 2018 11:24 am

20-year-old charged with stunting after vehicle clocked at nearly double the speed limit

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Cape Breton police clocked a vehicle going double the speed limit on the Sydney-Glace Bay Highway Saturday.

Marieke Walsh/Global News File
A A

The Cape Breton Regional Police have charged a 20-year-old man with stunting after a vehicle was clocked at nearly double the speed limit Saturday afternoon.

Police say they charged the man from Glace Bay, N.S., after a vehicle was stopped for travelling 156 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on the Sydney-Glace Bay Highway near the Sydney Airport.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP asks citizens to safeguard vehicles from theft

The driver of the vehicle was issued a $2,422.50 fine, and the vehicle was seized for a minimum of seven days.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cape Breton
Cape Breton Crime
Cape Breton Regional Police
Crime
glace bay
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Crime
stunting
Sydney Glace Bay Highway

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News