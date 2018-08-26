20-year-old charged with stunting after vehicle clocked at nearly double the speed limit
The Cape Breton Regional Police have charged a 20-year-old man with stunting after a vehicle was clocked at nearly double the speed limit Saturday afternoon.
Police say they charged the man from Glace Bay, N.S., after a vehicle was stopped for travelling 156 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on the Sydney-Glace Bay Highway near the Sydney Airport.
The driver of the vehicle was issued a $2,422.50 fine, and the vehicle was seized for a minimum of seven days.
