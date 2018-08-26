Remains of Canadian man missing since Aug. 2 found in Bavarian Alps: German police

German police say searchers have found what they believe to be the body of a Canadian man who has been missing in the Bavarian Alps since Aug. 2.

Bavarian police said the remains were found Saturday by a fellow Canadian, a police climber and friend of the man’s family who had joined the search. They were in a wooded area near the Brauneck mountain south of Munich, along with a backpack containing the missing man’s passport. The body was recovered with the help of a helicopter.

Police said Sunday there was no evidence of foul play. They believe the man, whom they didn’t name, suffered a fatal fall of 60-100 metres (197-328 feet) while hiking.

They say forensic tests will be conducted in Munich to confirm the man’s identity.

Brandon man Jeff Freiheit disappeared while hiking across the Alps in early August, and was last heard from on August 1. European police have been searching for him since.

He was travelling alone from Munich to Venice, following a strict itinerary. It is not confirmed that the identity of the man discovered was Freiheit.