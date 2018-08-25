World
August 25, 2018 7:43 pm

Strong earthquake hits Iran-Iraq border region, rattles Baghdad: reports

By Staff Reuters

In this Nov. 16, 2017 file photo, Iranian people walk near a collapsed home in Kermanshah Province, Iran after an earthquake which killed at least 530 people.

A strong earthquake rattled the Iraqi capital Baghdad and also hit the border area with Iran, local media sources reported on Sunday.

The city of Kermanshah in Iran, close to the Iraqi border, was hit with a magnitude 5.9 quake in addition to two aftershocks above 3.0 on the Richter scale, according to the Tasnim news agency.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a shallow, magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck about 55 miles (88 km) west-northwest of Kermanshah.

READ MORE: Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits western Iran, 287 injured

There were no immediate reports of the number of casualties or material damage from the quake.

Last November, a 7.3 magnitude quake struck villages and towns in Kermansheh province along the mountainous border with Iraq, killing at least 530 people and injuring thousands of others. It was Iran’s deadliest earthquake in more than a decade.

