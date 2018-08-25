Okanagan weather: Cooler temperatures, wind, rain for weekend
The sun was a hazy, red dot in the Okanagan on Friday afternoon.
Twenty-four hours later, winds scouring wildfire smoke from the air are making for a much brighter Saturday. But, there’s a chance rain could darken the skies this afternoon, though most Valley residents will welcome needed precipitation.
Environment Canada is calling for a 40 per cent of showers today, starting in the afternoon and reaching into the evening. Winds from the northwest are projected at 20 km/h, with today’s high reaching 18 to 20 C and tonight’s low falling to 11.
For Sunday, Environment Canada is calling for a 60 per cent chance of showers with a high of 17 and a low of 7, with Monday being sunny (smoky in the North Okanagan) with a high of 22 and a low of 9.
Regarding the air quality health index (AQHI), the Central and South Okanagan were both rated at 3 (low health risk), while the North Okanagan was rated at 7 (high health risk). On Friday afternoon, all three zones were rated at 10-plus.
In related news, most of B.C., including all of the Southern Interior, was still under a smoky skies bulletin.
During this condition:
- Stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes difficult or you feel unwell.
- Stay cool and drink plenty of fluids.
- Carry any rescue medications with you at all times.
- Make sure that children and others who cannot care for themselves follow the same advice.
Monitor your symptoms
- Different people have different responses to smoke. Mild irritation and discomfort are common, and usually disappear when the smoke clears.
- People with asthma or other chronic illness should activate the personal care plans they have designed with their family physicians.
- If you are unsure whether you need medical care, call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1.
- If you are experiencing difficulty in breathing, chest pain or discomfort, or a severe cough, contact your health care provider, walk-in clinic, or emergency department.
- If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.
Tips to reduce your exposure
- Smoke levels may be lower indoors but will still be elevated, so stay aware of your symptoms even when you are indoors.
- Running a commercially available HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filter can improve indoor air quality in the room where the device is locate.
- If you have a forced air heating/cooling system in your home, it may help to change the filter and set the fan to run continuously.
- Reduce indoor air pollution sources such as smoking, burning incense, and frying foods.
- Consider going to a library, community center, or shopping mall with cooler filtered air to get some relief from the smoke.
- If travelling in a car with air conditioning, keep the windows up and the ventilation set to recirculate.
- If you are very sensitive to smoke, consider moving to another location with cleaner air, but be aware that conditions can change rapidly.
- Maintaining good overall health is a good way to prevent health effects resulting from short-term exposure to air pollution.
