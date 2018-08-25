Okanagan weather: Cooler temperatures, wind, rain for weekend

The sun was a hazy, red dot in the Okanagan on Friday afternoon.

Twenty-four hours later, winds scouring wildfire smoke from the air are making for a much brighter Saturday. But, there’s a chance rain could darken the skies this afternoon, though most Valley residents will welcome needed precipitation.

Environment Canada is calling for a 40 per cent of showers today, starting in the afternoon and reaching into the evening. Winds from the northwest are projected at 20 km/h, with today’s high reaching 18 to 20 C and tonight’s low falling to 11.

READ MORE: Saskatoon weather outlook: cool and cloudy weekend ahead

For Sunday, Environment Canada is calling for a 60 per cent chance of showers with a high of 17 and a low of 7, with Monday being sunny (smoky in the North Okanagan) with a high of 22 and a low of 9.

Regarding the air quality health index (AQHI), the Central and South Okanagan were both rated at 3 (low health risk), while the North Okanagan was rated at 7 (high health risk). On Friday afternoon, all three zones were rated at 10-plus.

In related news, most of B.C., including all of the Southern Interior, was still under a smoky skies bulletin.

During this condition:

Stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes difficult or you feel unwell.

Stay cool and drink plenty of fluids.

Carry any rescue medications with you at all times.

Make sure that children and others who cannot care for themselves follow the same advice.

Monitor your symptoms

Different people have different responses to smoke. Mild irritation and discomfort are common, and usually disappear when the smoke clears.

People with asthma or other chronic illness should activate the personal care plans they have designed with their family physicians.

If you are unsure whether you need medical care, call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1.

If you are experiencing difficulty in breathing, chest pain or discomfort, or a severe cough, contact your health care provider, walk-in clinic, or emergency department.

If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.

Tips to reduce your exposure

Smoke levels may be lower indoors but will still be elevated, so stay aware of your symptoms even when you are indoors.

Running a commercially available HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filter can improve indoor air quality in the room where the device is locate.

If you have a forced air heating/cooling system in your home, it may help to change the filter and set the fan to run continuously.

Reduce indoor air pollution sources such as smoking, burning incense, and frying foods.

Consider going to a library, community center, or shopping mall with cooler filtered air to get some relief from the smoke.

If travelling in a car with air conditioning, keep the windows up and the ventilation set to recirculate.

If you are very sensitive to smoke, consider moving to another location with cleaner air, but be aware that conditions can change rapidly.

Maintaining good overall health is a good way to prevent health effects resulting from short-term exposure to air pollution.