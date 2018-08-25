Victim in Toronto’s 67th homicide of 2018 identified as Kafi Abshir
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a 30-year-old man dead in Toronto Friday morning.
Police said Kafi Abshir was found with multiple stab wounds on Weston Road and was transported to hospital where he was eventually pronounced dead.
READ MORE: Toronto surpasses homicide total of 2017 after man fatally stabbed in Weston neighbourhood
“The altercation began at 5 Bellevue Crescent,” Det. Brandon Price said on Friday.
“The victim then fled out to Weston Road and he collapsed just over to my left here, and the suspect in the attack fled westbound on Bellevue Crescent.”
Deputy Chief James Ramer tweeted later Friday that they had arrested a 17-year-old and would be charging him with first degree murder.
WATCH: Toronto homicide total surpasses 2017
In a press release sent out Saturday police said a post-mortem for Abshir is expected for Monday which is also when they expect to lay the charges on the teenager.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.