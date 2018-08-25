Victim in Toronto’s 67th homicide of 2018 identified as Kafi Abshir

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a 30-year-old man dead in Toronto Friday morning.

Police said Kafi Abshir was found with multiple stab wounds on Weston Road and was transported to hospital where he was eventually pronounced dead.

“The altercation began at 5 Bellevue Crescent,” Det. Brandon Price said on Friday.

“The victim then fled out to Weston Road and he collapsed just over to my left here, and the suspect in the attack fled westbound on Bellevue Crescent.”

Homicide has arrested a 17 year old male who will be charged with First Degree Murder in relation to Homicide 67 which occurred this morning at Jane and Bellevue @TPS Homicide — D/Chief James Ramer (@TPSDeputyRamer) August 25, 2018

Deputy Chief James Ramer tweeted later Friday that they had arrested a 17-year-old and would be charging him with first degree murder.

In a press release sent out Saturday police said a post-mortem for Abshir is expected for Monday which is also when they expect to lay the charges on the teenager.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.