KartSTART program teaches children responsible, long-lasting driving skills

Dozens of young kids are getting a chance to experience first-hand what it’s like to get behind the wheel.

The KartSTART program has been travelling across Canada all summer teaching kids to drive, and this weekend it made its last stop in Halifax.

Owner Russ Bond said it’s good to give young kids an idea of what driving is like.

“Instead of putting them in big cars, we put them in go-karts,” he said.

The vehicle is different, but the basics are the same. While many kids have that need for speed, Bond said this program is not about racing, but about training.

“What we want to do is teach them the way a vehicle works,” said Bond.

The program starts by teaching the kids to brake. They are then taught to push on the acceleration just a bit, and then roll. They work their way following a leader around the track, gradually learning to go faster.

“He’s excited about driving, so I figured in a controlled environment like this is the best way to get him going,” said Henri Sangalang, whose 10-year-old son Sebastian took part in the program.

“When I learned to drive in the 70s my dad just put me behind the wheel and said, ‘Go for it.’ (The kids) are actually learning how to drive.”

After completing the first half of the course, Sebastian said it was awesome.

“I just loved the feeling of driving and having that freedom,” he said.

But he added that he was learning things, too.

“I learned that you can’t go fast around every turn,” said Sebastian.

For most of the kids it will still be years before they can actually get behind the wheel on the road, but some of those kids who did the program eight years ago are already driving.

“One of the guys who’s our instructor today he took the very first day eight years ago and he actually drove my truck down here from Ontario,” said Bond.