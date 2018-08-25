Little Britain Road crash sends one to hospital in ‘serious condition’ Friday

The OPP is investigating a two-vehicle crash that sent one person to hospital in serious condition.

The incident happened on the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 24 on Little Britain Road at Elm Tree Road.

READ MORE: Victims identified in homicide-suicide shooting in City of Kawartha Lakes

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, a vehicle travelling eastbound on Little Britain road was struck by a second vehicle, also travelling east.

The intersection was closed well into the evening.



WATCH: Car crashes into pizza restaurant in Peterborough

Police say the person in hospital is recovering with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.