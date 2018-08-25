Scheer says he will not reopen abortion debate, as members vote to uphold policy

HALIFAX – Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer reiterated his pledge not to reopen the abortion debate, hours before party members voted to uphold the existing policy.

One of 74 resolutions debated Friday at the convention proposed removing any reference to regulating abortion, but was narrowly defeated on Saturday.

The party policy currently says a Conservative government would not support any legislation to regulate abortion.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Scheer said he would not bring in any legislation to reopen divisive issues like abortion, even if a majority of members had voted in favour of the resolution.

He said he welcomes open debate and discussion within the membership, but will remain “unequivocal” in his stance that he will not entertain divisive social issues, including the abortion debate.

Instead, he says he hopes to work with party members on issues they can all agree upon.

