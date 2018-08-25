Canada
August 25, 2018 1:56 pm

N.B. Liberals pledge to build three nursing homes, add care beds if re-elected

By Staff The Canadian Press

New Brunswick Liberal Leader Brian Gallant speaks at a campaign stop in Fredericton on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/James West
The Liberal Party of New Brunswick says it will build three new 60-bed nursing homes and add 86 memory care beds to existing nursing homes if re-elected.

Party leader Brian Gallant made the announcement this morning as part of an election campaign already being dominated by the issue of health care within the province.

He says the new beds and homes would be spread across the Saint John, King’s County, and Charlotte County areas, as well as in the southeast, the Fredericton River Valley and the Greater Miramichi areas.

Gallant also announced yesterday that a re-elected Liberal government would spend $100 million per year for four years on equipment purchases and upgrades to hospitals.

Tory leader Blair Higgs, Gallant’s main opponent, is attending a funeral and has no campaign activities planned for the day, but he said in an announcement yesterday that a Tory government would consult with seniors about how they want to live, and provide supports so they can remain in their own homes longer.

Leaders from the Liberal Party, the Green Party, and the New Democratic Party are all attending Pride events in Moncton this afternoon.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

