Shooting in east-end Toronto leaves 1 man in life-threatening condition
Toronto police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a local hospital in Scarborough with gunshot wounds.
A police spokesperson said officers were called by the hospital around 4 a.m. with reports of a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man, whose age is not known at this time, is in life-threatening condition.
The spokesperson said police were able to locate the scene of the shooting in a plaza near the area of Eglinton Avenue and Brimley Road.
Officers are unsure of when exactly the shooting occurred at this point. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
