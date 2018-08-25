Measles reported in New Westminster outdoor pool

If you swam at the Moody Park outdoor pool on August 19, you may have been exposed to measles.

New Westminster Parks and Recreation has been notified that someone with the illness visited the pool last Sunday.

They’re cautioning anyone who was there between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Measles is a severe illness caused by a virus that spreads easily through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

It can survive in small droplets in the air for several hours, and is very contagious.

Symptoms can include fever, cough, runny nose and inflamed eyes — soon followed by a rash that can last for days.

You’re considered to be protected against measles if you were born before 1970, or if you were born after 1970 and have had two doses of measles-containing vaccine.

If you think you might have contracted measles, you’re advised to stay indoors and contact a doctor.

