New Westminster measles
August 25, 2018 1:13 am

Measles reported in New Westminster outdoor pool

By News Anchor/Reporter  CKNW
Getty Images
A A

If you swam at the Moody Park outdoor pool on August 19, you may have been exposed to measles.

New Westminster Parks and Recreation has been notified that someone with the illness visited the pool last Sunday.

READ MORE: Health officials warn of measles scare at Vancouver International Airport

They’re cautioning anyone who was there between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Measles is a severe illness caused by a virus that spreads easily through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Story continues below

It can survive in small droplets in the air for several hours, and is very contagious.

READ MORE: How to protect yourself when travelling to a measles outbreak area

Symptoms can include fever, cough, runny nose and inflamed eyes — soon followed by a rash that can last for days.

You’re considered to be protected against measles if you were born before 1970, or if you were born after 1970 and have had two doses of measles-containing vaccine.

READ MORE: Possible measles exposure at Vancouver International Airport

If you think you might have contracted measles, you’re advised to stay indoors and contact a doctor.

More information can be found here.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
measles
Moody Park measles
Moody Park pool measles
New Westminster measles
New Westminster measles outbreak
New Westminster pool measles
outdoor pool measles

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News